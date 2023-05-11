Demetrious Johnson looks to win over fans with his performances

Demetrious Johnson always aims to win over fans with his work inside the circle.

Safe to say, he’s done exactly with every time he has gone into a bout. Win or lose, but mostly win, Demetrious Johnson leaves it all inside the cage and that mindset has served him well for nearly 20 years.

Capturing multiple world championships, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has established himself as the greatest flyweight fighter of all time and one of the pound-for-pound best to ever do it.

Speaking at the ONE Fight Night 10 post-fight press event following his win against division rival Adriano Moraes, Johnson says that no matter where he goes and the reception he gets, the goal is to always get the fans on his side.

“I’ve gone into places where they're like ‘Boo Demetrious you suck!’ I’m like ‘That’s okay, you’re gonna love me after this fight though.’”

Watch the full post-fight press conference below:

Demetrious Johnson earned his 25th career win last weekend, besting eight-time world titleholder Adriano Moraes in their highly-entertaining trilogy bout. With their rivalry wrapped up, the ONE flyweight world champion is mulling over the next step in his career; a ONE world title clash with No. 2 ranked contender Kairat Akhmetov or retirement.

Now 36 years old, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has nothing left to prove, but that isn’t stopping fans from clamoring for more.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime in North America.

