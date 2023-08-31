Demetrious Johnson names Fabricio Andrade ‘one of his favorites’ in ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson revealed Fabricio Andrade is one of his favorite fighters on the ONE Championship roster.

In 2018, Johnson was traded from the UFC to ONE in a blockbuster trade for Ben Askren. Since then, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has extended his legacy as a worldwide superstar by becoming the ONE flyweight MMA world champion.

When Johnson isn’t training, he tends to make quality content on his YouTube channel. The 37-year-old recently started a new podcast called MightyCast, where he breaks down various combat sports topics.

During episode one of MightyCast, Demetrious Johnson had this to say about Fabricio Andrade and the latter’s upcoming fight at ONE Fight Night 15:

“Oh yeah, we'll definitely do that for the pre-show and watch. He's definitely one of my favorites in ONE Championship.”

Fabricio Andrade won his first five fights in ONE Championship, including four inside the distance. In October 2022, Andrade fought John Lineker for the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title.

Unfortunately, the fight ended with a no-contest, leaving the throne without an owner. Four months later, Andrade finished Lineker with a fourth-round TKO to claim ONE gold.

On October 6, Fabricio Andrade looks to extend his legacy by becoming a two-sport world champion.

However, It’ll be easier said than done as ‘Wonder Boy’ must take out ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Jonathan Haggerty, in a kickboxing bout for the vacant bantamweight throne.

Haggerty vs. Andrade is scheduled for the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 15, which North American viewers can see for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.