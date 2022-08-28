"That's a whole another game that I don't even know"- Demetrious Johnson offers to train Henry Cejudo in a part of MMA that he "lacks in"

Demetrious Johnson recently expressed his willingness to train former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo.

In a recent video uploaded by 'Triple C' on his YouTube channel, Cejudo could be seen face-timing 'Mighty Mouse' to discuss Johnson's recent knockout victory over Adriano Moraes. Cejudo praised the newly crowned ONE flyweight champ for his impressive flying knee knockout:

"I love the adaption that you made in the third [round] bro...But nasty off the bottom to throwing that elbow...beautiful dude! You train bottom strikes are like dude, they are so unknown...That's a whole another game that I don't even know."

In response, Johnson offered to train the former UFC double champ and help 'Triple C' with some "clinch and ground work":

"There's a couple of things I want to work with you. I know you're in your side of pool and you are getting ready to fight. So, when you're ready I'm coming out on November, so we will work on some clinch and work on some of your ground work."

You can check out Cejudo interacting with Demetrious Johnson below:

After successfully conquering the UFC flyweight division, Demetrious Johnson has once again claimed another flyweight championship title, this time at ONE Fighting Championship. 'Mighty Mouse' finally won the belt with a flying knee KO over Adrian Morares in a rematch of their 2021 fight.

With this victory, the flyweight champion now has a record of thirty-one wins and four losses in his professional career. Despite being at the top of his game for quite some time, the champion is still hungry to improve.

Demetrious Johnson grateful to Henry Cejudo for helping him prepare

In the same interaction between the two, flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson also made sure to extend his gratitude towards 'Triple C' for helping him in preparation for his recently concluded championship match. Face timing with his former rival Cejudo, the 36-year old said:

"I'm very appreciative for allowing me to come out and get to work with you, even though it's a week... two weeks, just to bounce things off and vibe out."

Demetrious is coming back to PHX to train with me in November. MIGHTY MOUSE IS F'N BACK! x I'm honored to get a FaceTime from the champ @MightyMouse . I tried to warn you all: He's STILL getting better at 36 years old.Demetrious is coming back to PHX to train with me in November. MIGHTY MOUSE IS F'N BACK! I'm honored to get a FaceTime from the champ @MightyMouse. I tried to warn you all: He's STILL getting better at 36 years old. Demetrious is coming back to PHX to train with me in November. MIGHTY MOUSE IS F'N BACK! 🐭🐐x🐐 https://t.co/fe0DhR0f0h

Back in 2016, at UFC 197, Johnson, who was the then flyweight champ in the UFC, had an impressive TKO win over Cejudo.

Despite having a fighting history, the two have recently bonded quite well to help train each other with their respective specialties in the fight game.

