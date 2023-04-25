Demetrious Johnson puts Dragon Ball Z as his GOAT anime

Demetrious Johnson believes Dragon Ball Z is the greatest anime series of all time.

When Johnson isn’t preparing for a fight, he enjoys playing video games, watching anime, and spending time with his family. The reigning flyweight MMA world champion recently made an Instagram video with ONE Championship where he had this to say about his favorite anime series:

“I got into anime by watching Dragon Ball Z. I think that’s the gateway to anime… I’ll put Dragon Ball Z, the whole franchise, in its own category as the GOAT of anime.”

On May 5, Demetrious Johnson will make his seventh appearance with ONE Championship. The 36-year-old will meet Adriano Moraes in a highly-anticipated trilogy bout for the flyweight MMA world title. The elite flyweights first fought in April 2021. Moraes denied Johnson the throne with a stunning second-round knockout.

In August 2022, the rematch went down at ONE on Prime Video 1. Johnson wouldn’t be denied a second time, leading to a picture-perfect flying knee knockout in the fourth round. There will be a lot on the line in their trilogy bout. The winner will walk away with the flyweight world championship and another significant accomplishment added to their resume.

Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes III goes down at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil. The flyweight world championship bout will headline the event, with two world title matchups before the finale. ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

