Demetrious Johnson reacts to almost knocking Adriano Moraes out in trilogy

Demetrious Johnson and fans are surprised he didn’t knock out Adriano Moraes with his flying knee attempt at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

On May 5, Johnson furthered his legendary resume by defending his ONE flyweight world championship in a trilogy bout against Moraes. After five grueling rounds, ‘Mighty Mouse’ had his hand raised by unanimous decision.

During the post-fight press conference, Johnson discussed his flying knee attempt that could’ve knocked out Moraes if it had landed cleanly:

“I tried to go airborne and hit him with the knee to the chin, and I was shocked, I thought that I would knock him out. When I watched the replay, I hit him in the throat and I was like d*mn it.”

ONE Championship posted the video of Johnson’s comments on Instagram. Fans filled the comments section, including some saying:

“I can’t imagine taking a knee to the throat from DJ💀💀💀”

Instagram comment

“he got both the throat and the chin but it’s still a great knee fs”

Instagram comment

“As if the throat was any better. Could’ve hit his artery or trachea and that’s an easy unsubscribe from life lol"

Instagram comment

Shortly after the official decision announcement, Kairat Akhmetov entered the circle and faced off with Demetrious Johnson. With that said, the reigning ONE flyweight world champion hasn’t decided if he will fight again or retire.

Demetrious Johnson has already established himself as one of the greatest fighters of all time. During the ONE Fight Night 10 buildup, he teased his bout against Adriano Moraes as being his last. Only time will tell if ‘Mighty Mouse’ decides to return and defend his throne against Akhmetov.

ONE Fight Night 10 is available on free replay to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes