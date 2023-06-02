Demetrious Johnson reveals his all-time favorite anime

Demetrious Johnson detailed his favorite anime series of all time.

When Johnson isn’t fighting in a cage, the MMA legend enjoys video games and anime. It’s no easy task for a super fan like ‘Mighty Mouse’ to rank his favorite anime series, but he gave it a try.

During a video posted on the ONE Championship Instagram account, the ONE flyweight world champion had this to say:

“Demon Slayer is pretty d*mn amazing. Entertainment District is good, the very last fight was fire. Number two would be Jujutsu Kaisen. The fight sequence in that is absolutely amazing, and it’s about who’s the strongest, how you can become stronger. Top anime will have to be Berserk. It’s very dark, very gory. There’s a part in the show that’s like, what, am I watching the same? What is going on here?”

Demetrious Johnson last fought on May 5, defeating Adriano Moraes in their trilogy fight at ONE Fight Night 10.

At 36 years old, ‘Mighty Mouse’ is one of the most accomplished fighters of all time. As a result, there have been questions surrounding how long Johnson plans to stay around before retiring, which he teased before his latest appearance in the circle.

Shortly after defeating Moraes, Kairat Akhmetov entered the cage and faced off with Demetrious Johnson. During his post-fight press conference, ‘Mighty Mouse’ revealed that he hasn’t officially decided what’s next. Only time will tell if the ONE flyweight MMA world champion decides to defend his throne again.

ONE Fight Night 10 is available on replay for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

