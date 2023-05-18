Demetrious Johnson’s gaming mode is on after ONE Fight Night 10 triumph

Following his win at ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson can now turn his attention to his other passion in life, video games.

Alongside producing one of the greatest careers the sport of mixed martial arts has ever seen, Johnson has maintained his other favorite past-time while training and competing.

With his YouTube channel and Twitch streams, ‘Mighty Mouse’ is often found with a controller or mouse in hand when he isn’t on the mats or spending time with his family.

Though he is able to balance it with his training, the games had to take a backseat for a few days while he made the short trip to Broomfield, Colorado, to face Adriano Moraes in their trilogy match-up.

However, after he was done defending his flyweight world championship in the main event of ONE’s on-ground debut in the US, the AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA athlete turned his attention to the upcoming releases that he is excited to sink his teeth into.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Demetrious Johnson said:

“You know, I was going to play Star Wars, the Jedi Survivor, but I never played the first one, and I don’t play Elden Ring because Elden Ring deals keep coming out. I’d probably play Legend Of Zelda that Tears of the Kingdom, it comes out on Friday. It’s a long, long game. I worked about playing Genshin Impact. I just haven’t decided. I’m just trying to kill time until June 2nd or 6th.”

Watch the full interview below:

Whether he crushes through the latest installment in the Legend of Zelda series or decides to stick to his more regular games, fans are still waiting to find out if he will prolong his MMA journey, after suggesting before the fight that his rubber match against Moraes could be his last.

Fans in North America can watch the ONE Fight Night 10 replay via Amazon Prime Video.

