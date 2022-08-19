Demetrious Johnson said he learned a lot cross-training with Henry Cejudo

Demetrious Johnson’s oddly wholesome relationship with former rival Henry Cejudo could prove vital in his next world title challenge against ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes.

Cejudo helped train Johnson and ‘Mighty Mouse’ will finally show what he’s picked up when he faces Moraes in their rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II on August 26.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Johnson said he learned a lot when he trained with Cejudo in Arizona even though it lasted for less than a month.

Demetrious Johnson said:

“It’s like a little bromance we got going on… Yeah, this was the first time I ever trained at a different gym in my whole entire career. I trained at Extreme Couture for about a week. You know going here, sitting down talking to Henry [Cejudo], kinda play sparring, and just talking about certain situations, our approach to the fight game, first time ever.”

Johnson, who’s based in Washington, traveled to Arizona back in July and got to train with ‘Triple C’ at Cejudo’s home gym of Fight Ready. While they're almost inseparable these days, Johnson and Cejudo featured in two high-octane world title fights in North America.

It was during their gym sessions that Cejudo gave Johnson pointers on dealing with the 5-foot-8 Moraes, who is a full five inches taller than the American, and trying to look for the proper points of attack.

The two “frenemies,” as Johnson put it before, didn’t just train inside the gym but also reviewed film at the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion’s vacation home.

Johnson will put what he learned to good use when he takes on Moraes for the second time and complete his bid to become the first fighter to win world titles in both ONE Championship and UFC.

Demetrious Johnson admits he wants to face Giorgio Petrosyan and Superbon

Even though Johnson’s heading into another high-stakes match, the MMA legend expressed his desire to fight a couple of striking masters in a mixed-rules bout.

After all, Demetrious Johnson already owns a win in a match of that nature. At ONE X this past March, he defeated ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the second round of their superfight.

Johnson said he wants to test himself against ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn and the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan.

“I wouldn’t mind fighting Giorgio Petrosyan to see how well he manages the distance in a fight. His eyes, you know, I heard he has really good eyes… Who else? I guess Superbon to see how good his kickboxing is. I’ve seen his kickboxing. I think Superbon’s Muay Thai is way better than his kickboxing, to be honest with you.” [h/t MMA Sucka]

