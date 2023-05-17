Demetrious Johnson says Adriano Moraes did a good job of “locking me down” in trilogy match

Demetrious Johnson was very impressed with the way Adriano Moraes used his significant size advantage.

‘Mighty Mouse’ secured his sixth win under the ONE Championship banner, besting eight-time world titleholder Adriano Moraes in their critically acclaimed trilogy bout at ONE Fight Night 10 earlier this month.

Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani following his unanimous decision victory, Johnson was complimentary of Moraes’ game plan and the use of his size:

“Adriano’s a bigger body and he did a good job of locking me down, and that’s why I started throwing all those knees and after seeing some of the replays I was just inches, inches from like that KO blow, knee to the face."

Watch the full interview below:

Closing out the first trilogy of his illustrious career, Demetrious Johnson will take a long hard look at his future in mixed martial arts. Going into ONE Fight Night 10, rumors swirled that it could be the final fight of his career. Since then, Johnson and remained non-committal, acknowledging that he needs to discuss the matter with his wife before making a decision one way or another.

If Demetrious Johnson isn’t quite done, the flyweight great has a couple of potential can’t-miss matchups awaiting him. The most obvious being a showdown with No. 2 ranked flyweight contender Kairat Akhmetov. ‘The Kazakh’ earned his sixth-straight win inside the circle and 30th overall with a dominant three-round performance against Aussie striker Reece McLaren.

Another potential option for Johnson’s next appearance could be a submission grappling super fight with fellow-flyweight world champion Mikey Musumeci. Both men have expressed a desire to test their skills against one another.

Which matchup would you like to see ‘Mighty Mouse’ compete in should he decide to keep his combat sports career moving forward?

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

