Demetrious Johnson says going into the clinch was part of his game plan against Adriano Moraes

Demetrious Johnson utilized the clinch game to perfection en route to retaining his ONE flyweight world championship at ONE Fight Night 10.

Headlining ONE Championship’s debut in the United States, ‘Mighty Mouse’ put on a show for the sold out crown in the 1stBank Center and those watching around the world as he secured his second victory over division rival Adriano Moraes. Appearing at the ONE Fight Night 10 post-fight press event, Johnson shared details regarding his game plan going into the bout, specifically the clinch game.

“I love the clinch game, I live there. You know I train with the best, the wizard, he has a nasty clinch and we like to live there. I prefer to be in the clinch because I don’t have to play with windows of opportunity. If I step this way he throws a hook I run into it.”

After closing out his already-iconic trilogy with Adriano Moraes, Demetrious Johnson will take a long hard look at his future in combat sports. With nothing left to prove, nobody would blame ‘Mighty Mouse’ for opting to hang up his gloves.

However, Johnson may choose to stick around and continue establishing himself as the greatest flyweight fighter in the history of the sport. Should that be the path he takes, a ONE flyweight world title clash with No. 2 ranked contender Kairat Akhmetov is on the horizon. ‘The Kazakh’ scored his sixth-straight win inside the Circle, besting Aussie striker Reece McLaren.

Fortunately, signs are pointing toward Demetrious Johnson sticking around to continue defending his ONE world title, but until an official announcement is made, fans will be undoubtedly waiting with bated breath.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime in North America.

