Demetrious Johnson says Khabib Nurmagomedov should have fought more but his "career and legacy is amazing" 

With Khabib Nurmagomedov recently being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, many fans and pundits alike have drawn from their nostalgic wells. They are remembering what a great champion Khabib was, and celebrating his dominant reign. The word legacy is often associated with Khabib.

In a recent interview with Helen Yee Sports, Demetrious Johnson was asked what he thought of Khabib's career. Johnson raised an interesting point, one that has no doubt crossed many fans' minds, that he wished he had seen Nurmagomedov in the cage more.

"The thing that makes me sad is that I wish I would have seen him fight more. He had a lot on injuries early and in the middle of his career."

You can watch the full interview below:

The manner in which Khabib Nurmagomedov's career ended will always leave people with thoughts of what could have been. The mystical 30-0 record that seemed to be within his grasp was ignored by 'The Eagle'. Instead he chose honor, and the decision seems final.

'Mighty Mouse' makes a valid point about Nurmagomedov's injuries, but what of the fighters that step into the cage injured? Conor McGregor fought against Chad Mendes for the interim lightweight championship with a torn ACL. A more recent example of the same is Francis Ngannou vs. Cyril Gane.

Without knowing the extent of Nurmagomedov's injuries, it's hard to know whether he could have fought more. The only certainty is that his legacy will live on forever in MMA folklore.

Islam Makhachev will "beat Charles Oliveira with Brazilian jiu-jitsu in Brazil" - Khabib Nurmagomedov

The lighweight division of the UFC is the only division without an official champion. With a few names being thrown into the hat, the only one certain to be pulled out is that of Charles Oliveira. Which other name is drawn from the hat is where it gets tricky.

According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, the only true title contender is Islam Makhachev. Oliveira has an 11-fight win streak while Makhachev has a 10-fight win streak. Combine this fact with the fighting styles of both fighter and a thrilling story quickly emerges.

"Come to Brazil, fight with the Brazilian champion, and finish him with Brazilian jiu-jitsu style. I love this."

Watch the full interview below:

Regardless of whether or not this fight happens next, it should definitely happen in the future. Maybe, just maybe, if Oliveira wins, we will see Khabib Nurmagomedov return to the cage. However, that remains just a hope for now.

