Demetrious Johnson tags Adriano Moraes with incredible clinch combination

ONE Championship posted a highlight of Demetrious Johnson landing a flying knee in the clinch against Adriano Moraes.

On May 5th, Johnson retained the ONE flyweight world championship in a trilogy bout against Adriano Moraes. The main event of ONE Fight Night Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video featured both fighters having their moments before ‘Mighty Mouse’ had his hand raised by unanimous decision.

Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes spent a lot of their five-round war battling in the clinch. At one point, ‘Mighty Mouse’ landed an elbow in the clinch and followed up with a flying knee. ONE shared the highlight on Instagram with the caption saying:

“GOATed combo 🐐 Will we see “Mighty Mouse” return to the Circle? 🤔 @mighty”

Demetrious Johnson’s win at ONE Fight Night 10 advanced his promotional MMA record to 5-1. There was a possibility of Johnson retiring in front of the sold-out North American crowd, but he decided to choose at a later time. If ‘Mighty Mouse’ defends the flyweight world championship again, his next world title challenger could be Kairat Akhmetov.

Akhmetov is riding a six-fight win streak, with his latest taking place during the ONE Fight Night 10 lead card. ‘The Kazakh’ secured a unanimous decision win against Reece McLaren and then faced off with ‘Mighty Mouse’ after the main event. Only time will tell if he gets to fight one of the greatest fighters of all time.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video can be seen on Amazon Prime Video by North American subscribers for free.

