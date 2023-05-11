Demetrious Johnson vs. Kairat Akhmetov could be the next flyweight world title bout

Demetrious Johnson’s next flyweight world title challenger could be Kairat Akhmetov.

At ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, ‘Mighty Mouse’ defended his ONE flyweight world championship in a trilogy bout against Adriano Moraes. During his post-fight interview, Johnson revealed that there’s a chance he will fight again after teasing his retirement for several weeks.

Earlier in the night, Akhmetov defeated Reece McLaren by unanimous decision in a number one contender matchup. The former flyweight world champion entered the Circle after the main event and faced off with Johnson to build hype for the potential matchup.

ONE continued to tease the fight on Instagram by sharing a post with the caption:

“Is this the next ONE Flyweight World Title fight? 🏆 @mighty @kairat__akhmetov”

Demetrious Johnson’s win against Adriano Moraes on May 5 was his first defense of the ONE flyweight world title. If ‘Mighty Mouse’ decides to retire, he will go down as one of the greatest fighters of all time. With that said, there are world title contenders available for him to further his legacy.

Kairat Akhmetov lost the ONE flyweight world championship against Geje Eustaquio in January 2018. Since then, Akhmetov has won six consecutive fights, potentially leading to a possible world title fight next time out. Regardless of Demetrious Johnson’s future, ‘The Kazakh’ has proved he deserves a chance to regain ONE gold.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video can be seen on Amazon Prime Video by North American subscribers for free.

