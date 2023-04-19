Demetrious Johnson will always be Mikey Musumeci’s dream match

Mikey Musumeci holds on to the hope that he will fight Demerious Johnson in a submission grappling match at some point in time.

Previously, the American grappling star voiced his interest in doing a mixed-rules super-fight with ‘Mighty Mouse’ after winning the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title last year.

One of the reasons he gave was to put BJJ on the map against a high-profile athlete like Johnson. So, ahead of Musumeci’s next world championship bout at ONE Fight Night 10 , a fan from Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” asked who his dream grappling matchup was, Musumeci stuck to his guns and said:

“Honestly in my weight category in jiu jitsu I have already faced everyone that I wanted to, so my dream matchup is facing a legend out of jiu jitsu the literal goat of mma mighty mouse in a grappling match, and then maybe in a few years I return the favor and we do mma as well :)”

‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci is currently 3-0 in ONE Championship. But he’s best known for making headlines in his promotional debut by submitting MMA veteran and grappling great Masakazu Imanari by way of rear-naked choke back in April 2022.

Musumeci’s world-class grappling skills over Imanari earned him his shot at the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world title against fellow BJJ black belt Cleber Sousa at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Although he was disappointed at not finding the finish, he scored major points on the judges’ scorecards for most submission attempts in under 10 minutes.

A successful world title defense later, Mikey Musumeci returns to the foray to face an ultra-competitive athlete in Osamah Almarwai, who recently became the first Yemen-born athlete to win an IBJJF world title.

Fans will be on the edge of their seats with this one as two of the greatest grapplers in the world collide for championship glory at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

The main event will take place at the 1stBank Center in Colorado and will be broadcast live and for free to American audiences with an Amazon Prime subscription.

