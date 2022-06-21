"Happy Fathers Day... hope you all have a bless day" - Demetrious Johnson wishes fellow fathers best wishes

'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson is wishing all of his fellow fathers a Happy Father's Day from the golf course. The ONE Championship athlete shared the following post on Instagram:

"Happy Father’s Day every hope you all have a bless day!!"

In the video DJ shared, he lines up the golf shot for several seconds, then strikes, and the ball goes directly into the water.

Demetrious Johnson may not be a gifted golfer, however, he is a great MMA fighter and father. DJ shared some posts of him and his son enjoying dirt biking together. He is also a passionate family man. Not long ago, 'Mighty Mouse' shared a photo on Instagram of himself, his wife, and children on the beach.

He wrote:

"Happy 10 Years @mightywife to many more laughter/smiles/crazy ass kids & memories #weddinganniversary."

'Mighty Mouse' Johnson is coming off a submission victory against Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in March earlier this year. He is now looking to avenge his knockout loss to Adriano Moraes at ONE 161 in his next fight.

Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes II at ONE 161

Headlining ONE 161, on August 26, will be the title rematch between reigning champion Adriano Moraes and title challenger Demetrious Johnson. Moraes won the match via knockout the first time these two fighters met in April 2021. It was the first time Johnson had ever been KO'd in his MMA career.

This time, though, Moraes says he wants to earn a submission victory against 'Mighty Mouse.' Speaking to SCMP Martial Arts, the Brazilian champion said:

"Submit this time. If I got one knockout and one submission, for me, that's going to be perfect... The most important thing I always train is my jiu-jitsu. Because jiu-jitsu is in infinity so I need to train hard in jiu-jitsu... I like it to evolve, my jiu-jitsu. But my striking is going be there."

The title fight will also be unique as it is the first event ONE Championship will broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Earlier this year, it was announced that ONE and Amazon had struck a momenteous deal to share events on the platform.

Moraes commented on the deal:

"Thank you Lord, thank you Jesus for putting us in US time prime. Because it's a big opportunity [for] me, and for Demetrious Johnson too... So I think it's going to be a dream come true to be in Amazon Prime."

Adriano Moraes and 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson will have their title rematch later this year at ONE 161 on August 26. Viewers can enjoy this fight on Amazon Prime Video.

