Demetrious Johnson wraps up final day of hard sparring ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

Demetrious Johnson finished his last day of sparring for his upcoming world title defense.

On May 5, ‘Mighty Mouse’ will headline a historic event inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. The reigning ONE flyweight world champion is taking on Adriano Moraes in a highly-anticipated trilogy matchup at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil.

With only a few days to go before showtime, Johnson posted an Instagram video after a training session with the caption saying:

“last hard day of sparring thank you @bangmuaythai for hosting us for the last 10 days!! 1 week booiiisss #passion #training #mma #onefightnight10”

At ONE Fight Night 10, Demetrious Johnson will look to end his rivalry against Adriano Moraes by securing a second consecutive win over the Brazilian superstar. The flyweight greats fought for the first time in April 2021, with ‘Mikinho’ taking out Johnson with a second-round knockout. After parting ways for one fight, they met in the Circle again in August 2022.

‘Mighty Mouse’ wouldn’t be denied the ONE flyweight throne for a second time. He executed a beautiful fighting-ending sequence that featured a devastating flying knee. Now that the series is even, the winner at ONE Fight Night 10 would further their impressive resume.

Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes III is one of three world championship fights at ONE Fight Night. The other two are Rodtang Jitmuangnon (c) vs. Edgar Tabares for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title and Mikey Musumeci (c) vs. Osamah Almarwai for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title.

ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

