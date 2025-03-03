“Demetrious tapped, but I didn’t” - Rodtang Jitmuangnon having way too much fun, submits Demetrious Johnson in BJJ session

Rodtang Jitmuangnon may be deep into his training camp, but he still made time to get into it with his former foe Demetrious Johnson.

The two superstars had a friendly sparring session at Looksaikongdin Gym, the gym of Rodtang's wife Aida's family, in Bangkok during Johnson's visit to the city for ONE 170 in January earlier this year.

In a snippet from Johnson's video, 'Mighty Mouse' showed Rodtang the fundamentals of locking in a perfect rear-naked choke.

That same choke was the same submission hold Johnson used to beat Rodtang in their groundbreaking mixed-rules match at ONE X, ONE Championship's 10th-anniversary showcase in March 2022 in Singapore.

Rodtang, ever the natural martial artist, squeezed the air out of Johnson, forcing the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion to submit.

Never one to let an opportunity pass him by, Rodtang Jitmuangnon decided to have some laughs at Johnson's expense.

"Demetrious tapped, but I didn't. Demetrious, tapped! Tapped! I got my revenge," joked Rodtang.

"I knew he was up to something," said Johnson as Rodtang laughed hysterically in the background.

Rodtang and Johnson figured in the first mixed-rules bout in ONE Championship, which became an instant classic for combat sports fans.

The four-round spectacle featured Muay Thai rules for the first and third rounds, and Muay Thai rules for the remainder of the fight.

Rodtang started off firing out of the gate and tried to overwhelm Johnson with his striking, but the American legend weathered the storm and used his grappling to subdue 'The Iron Man' in the second round.

Johnson ultimately locked in the rear-naked choke putting Rodtang to sleep 2:13 into the second round.

Nearly three years after that match, Johnson retired from MMA while Rodtang will have another high-profile match to his legacy.

Rodtang will take on Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa in the flyweight kickboxing super fight in the main event of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang at ONE 172 on March 23 at Saitama Super Arena.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon can't wait to trade bombs with Takeru Segawa at ONE 172

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is getting impatient waiting for his chance to fight Takeru Segawa.

The pair have been to a couple of press conferences to promote the fight in Tokyo, with Rodtang slowly counting down the days before their fated meeting.

He said:

"For me, this is my second press conference. I really want today to be a fight day. Because now I'm more than ready to fight Takeru."

