Denice Zamboanga confident Rodtang will ‘find a way to win’ against Superlek: “He’s not going to let that belt go”

Denice Zamboanga believes Rodtang Jitmuangnon will emerge victorious in his upcoming blockbuster matchup.

On September 22, two of the most beloved Muay Thai fighters on the planet will go toe-to-toe in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34. There will be added stakes in the highly-anticipated matchup as 'The Iron Man' looks to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Superlek.

The Thai fighters were scheduled to fight in March before 'The Iron Man' pulled out with an undisclosed injury. Luckily, the matchup was rescheduled.

Since the must-see fight was announced, the combat sports community has debated which Thai superstar will emerge victorious. People seem split on their decisions, but Zamboanga, a ONE atomweight MMA contender, is confident she knows who will win.

During an interview with The MMA Superfan, Zamboanga had this to say:

“Rodtang is the champion, he’s not going to let that belt go. He’s going to find a way to win and keep it.”

Since the start of the year, Rodtang has defended his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title on one occasion and came out victorious in a kickboxing duel against Jiduo Yibu.

‘The Iron Man’ last fought on May 5, defeating Edgar Tabares with a highlight-reel second-round knockout to maintain his status as the king of his division.

Meanwhile, Superlek has fought four times in 2023, with two being in kickboxing and two in Muay Thai. ‘The Kicking Machine’ started by securing and defending the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

He then secured back-to-back Muay Thai knockouts in a three-week span, with his latest being against Tagir Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 12 this past July.

Rodtang vs. Superlek will headline ONE Friday Fights 34, which takes place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The September 22 event will be available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.