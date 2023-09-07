Denice Zamboanga confident Stamp’s ground game ‘will carry her to victory’

At ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex will put all of her skills as a mixed martial artist to the test.

Since transitioning to the sport with dreams of becoming a world champion, the elite Thai striker has become known as one of the most well-rounded athletes in the sport.

As a former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, the 25-year-old is a dangerous match-up for anyone, whether it's on the feet or the ground.

That being said, her striking is one of her most obvious paths to victory, as she's proven on multiple occasions on the global stage of the promotion.

After falling to Angela Lee at ONE X where the champion was able to take her opponent down and submit her, Stamp has been putting in the work to come out on top on her second attempt.

On September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the superstar will get a second shot at a world championship in MMA when she faces Ham Seo Hee for the interim atomweight title.

In preparation for this contest, atomweight contender Denice Zamboanga chimed in on her chances inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in less than a month.

Constantly working to improve her grappling to make her a true mixed martial artist, this evolution of her game will no doubt be tested next time out against an opponent that Zamboanga has faced-off with twice.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Zamboanga spoke about her confidence in the improved grappling of Stamp and how she can win the fight in any range:

“If this fight hits the ground, I believe Stamp’s grappling skills will carry her to victory.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.