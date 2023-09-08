Denice Zamboanga dissects ‘fantastic’ ONE Fight Night 14 headliner between Stamp and Ham Seo Hee

Ahead of the main event of ONE Fight Night 14, one fighter with an outside interest in this contest is Denice Zamboanga.

On September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, an interim atomweight world champion will be crowned in the absence of Angela Lee.

Having produced back-to-back wins since her loss to Lee, Stamp Fairtex is looking to finally accomplish her dream of winning a third world championship in a third rule set under the ONE Championship banner.

Standing across from her will be veteran Ham Seo Hee, who has produced three consecutive wins since arriving in the promotion.

Having beaten Zamboanga in back-to-back fights, the South Korean competitor proved that she belongs at the top with a chance to really prove it in her next battle by securing the interim title.

With the only two losses of her career coming to Ham Seo Hee, Denice Zamboanga will have a close eye on this match-up, having rebounded with consecutive victories over Lin Heqin and Julie Mezabarba.

On top of her own personal stakes in this fight, Zamboanga expects the contest to deliver a great fight for the fans as, simply put, both competitors like to fight.

In an interview with ONE Championship, she broke down how both women’s styles should make for an exciting contest for the fans:

“I think it’s a good matchup. Ham is super technical and very strong. Actually, they both are. And Stamp is very aggressive. I think this is going to be a fantastic main event.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.