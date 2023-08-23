Denice Zamboanga expects ‘counter striker’ Ham Seo Hee to be patient against Stamp Fairtex

At ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex will compete for a MMA world title for the second time in slightly over a year.

Having come up short against Angela Lee at ONE X in March last year, the elite striker went back to the drawing board before bouncing back with consecutive wins.

Solidifying her status as the top contender in the division, the 25-year old put herself in position to fight for the interim title now as Lee takes time away from competition.

Standing across from her inside the circle is another contender that has had to earn her stripes in the atomweight division since arriving in the promotion.

South Korea’s Ham Seo Hee has produced three consecutive wins since debuting under the ONE Championship banner.

In her victories over Denice Zamboanga and Itsuki Hirata, the No.2-ranked contender has showed a well-rounded game, benefitting from her vast experience at the highest level.

Posing a unique and difficult test to Stamp, Ham Seo Hee will approach this match-up looking to utilize all her MMA skill set to offset the former Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, her former opponent and a close friend of Stamp's, Denice Zamboanga said that she expects Ham to fight off the backfoot and look for openings in this epic world title battle.

Zamboanga said:

“From what I’ve observed during our matches, Ham is a counter striker. So what might happen is she’ll wait for Stamp to come forward before she makes her move.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.