Denice Zamboanga says Danielle Kelly will beat Jessa Khan in do-over: “Revenge plays a huge factor”

Filipino atomweight MMA fighter Denice Zamboanga believes that Danielle Kelly will beat Jessa Khan when the two battle anew this week.

27-year-old Kelly collide with Cambodian-American Khan, 21, at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title.

It will be the second time that the two Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belts will face one another after their initial encounter in February in 2021 in a no-gi match outside of ONE Championship in the United States. Khan emerged as the winner in the 15-minute match.

Coming from that defeat, Zamboanga sees Danielle Kelly as having that extra push in her to exact payback, which should propel her to the win.

‘The Menace’ shared this in an an interview with The MMA Superfan, saying:

“Of course, whoever it is, they'll be motivated to avenge their loss and beat that person. I really feel that [Kelly] trained so hard for this fight to get the belt in this match. It’s been quite some time since they fought each other, so Kelly already improved a lot since that meeting.”

She further said:

“It’s a hard one but I’ll go with Kelly because it’s a different feeling when you’re coming off a loss against the same person who beat you. Revenge plays a huge factor in this one.”

Watch the interview below:

At ONE Fight Night 14, Silver Fox BJJ standout Danielle Kelly is looking to realize her goal of becoming a submission grappling world champion, something she trained her sights on since she joined ONE Championship last year.

Danielle Kelly has won back-to-back matches, the most recent over Japanese judoka Ayaka Miura of Japan back in February by unanimous decision.

Art of Jiu-Jitsu Academy’s Khan, meanwhile, is making her promotional debut in the event happening at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

But despite the title fight being her maiden outing in ONE, she is no longer a stranger to high-stakes matches, having won in various international competitions, including winning gold at the 2023 IBJJF World Championship in June.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.