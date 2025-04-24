Denice Zamboanga says there’s no fixed pathway to MMA success: “Start where you feel you want to start”

According to Denice Zamboanga, when it comes to a career in mixed martial arts, there's no clear pathway.
The ONE interim atomweight MMA world champion will look to upgrade her temporary title to undisputed gold later this year when she goes to war on ONE Championship's highly anticipated return to the United States.
With a few months to go until fight night, Zamboanga has stayed busy, perfecting her skills in the gym and offering some advice to those looking to start their journey in MMA.
"I think start where you feel you want to start," Zamboanga said during an interview with Atleta Filipina. "If you feel confident in striking, start doing that. Then eventually, when you’re comfortable with striking, you can go to jiu-jitsu or wrestling. Just do it step by step."
Zamboanga has established herself as one of the best atomweight fighters on the planet, running through notable names like Jihin Radzuan, Mei Yamaguchi, Lin Heqin, and Alyona Rassohyna.
But if she wants to be the P4P best in the world, she'll have to go through ONE Championship's only three-sport world champion.
Denice Zamboanga is gearing up for the biggest fight of her life
Emanating from Ball Arena in The Mile High City—Denver, Colorado—Denice Zamboanga will square off with reigning ONE atomweight MMA world titleholder Stamp Fairtex at ONE 173 on Friday, Aug. 1, the winner leaving as the undisputed queen of the atomweight division.
It will be the first-ever meeting between the two former teammates.
With the stakes higher than ever, Denice Zamboanga is staying hard at work in the gym, preparing for what she knows is the biggest test of her career.
"For me, just preparing for that unification bout," Zamboanga said while discussing her recent activity. "This is my biggest fight ever in my life."
