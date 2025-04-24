Denice Zamboanga says there’s no fixed pathway to MMA success: “Start where you feel you want to start”

According to Denice Zamboanga, when it comes to a career in mixed martial arts, there's no clear pathway.

Ad

The ONE interim atomweight MMA world champion will look to upgrade her temporary title to undisputed gold later this year when she goes to war on ONE Championship's highly anticipated return to the United States.

Ad

Trending

With a few months to go until fight night, Zamboanga has stayed busy, perfecting her skills in the gym and offering some advice to those looking to start their journey in MMA.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I think start where you feel you want to start," Zamboanga said during an interview with Atleta Filipina. "If you feel confident in striking, start doing that. Then eventually, when you’re comfortable with striking, you can go to jiu-jitsu or wrestling. Just do it step by step."

Ad

Ad

Zamboanga has established herself as one of the best atomweight fighters on the planet, running through notable names like Jihin Radzuan, Mei Yamaguchi, Lin Heqin, and Alyona Rassohyna.

But if she wants to be the P4P best in the world, she'll have to go through ONE Championship's only three-sport world champion.

Denice Zamboanga is gearing up for the biggest fight of her life

Emanating from Ball Arena in The Mile High City—Denver, Colorado—Denice Zamboanga will square off with reigning ONE atomweight MMA world titleholder Stamp Fairtex at ONE 173 on Friday, Aug. 1, the winner leaving as the undisputed queen of the atomweight division.

Ad

It will be the first-ever meeting between the two former teammates.

Ad

With the stakes higher than ever, Denice Zamboanga is staying hard at work in the gym, preparing for what she knows is the biggest test of her career.

"For me, just preparing for that unification bout," Zamboanga said while discussing her recent activity. "This is my biggest fight ever in my life."

For more details on ONE 173 on Friday, Aug. 1 in Denver, Colorado, visit ONE Championship’s official website and stay up to date via the promotion’s social media channels.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Craig Pekios Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.



Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.