Denis Puric dumbfounded by Seksan’s insane gas tank: “I don’t know where he gets all that cardio from”

Denis Puric said he has been impressed with fellow ONE Championship fighter Seksan Or Kwanmuang even before they have been part of the promotion. He, in particular, is in awe with the veteran Thai fighter's durability.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post ahead of his return to action next month, 'The Bosnian Menace' also shared his thoughts on 'The Man Who Yields To No One' as well as his experience with him as a fighter.

The 39-year-old Puric said:

"[Seksan] keeps taking belts, man. Like even back in the day, 2016, 2017, we had some eight-man tournaments and this guy is just so relentless, man. He doesn't stop. I don't know where he gets all his cardio from because he's pretty old, too. He's not a young buck."

Watch the interview below:

Denis Puric will see action at ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. He will take on ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a flyweight kickboxing clash.

Seksan, meanwhile, competed last month and is set to plunge back into action in September.

ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga is available live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans via Amazon Prime Video.

Denis Puric also impressed with ONE bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade

Another fighter that Denis Puric is impressed with is ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade, who he had a chance of meeting while the Brazilian fighter was still beginning his professional journey in China.

The veteran Bosnian-Canadian fighter shared this in the same interview with the South China Morning Post, highlighting how the focus and drive of 'Wonderboy' immediately caught his attention and made him believe that the then-young fighter was in for greater things.

The 39-year-old Team CSK standout said:

"I knew Fabricio [Andrade] from my days in China, man. He was just a little kid, man. He was just a little, hungry 18-year-old boy, who came, didn't know how to speak English back then, and from then this kid was going to be a star if he kept going at the same pace. I've seen the drive in him, I've seen how focused he was and I knew he was going to be special, you know."

While Andrade has realized his goal of becoming a ONE world champion, Denis Puric continues to pursue his, with the next stop a flyweight kickboxing clash with Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 167: Stamp vs Zamboanga on June 7 in Bangkok, Thailand.