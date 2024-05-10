"Pumped to see him back" - Denis Puric eagerly anticipating Liam Harrison's ONE Championship return

Denis Puric is well underway with his preparations for June 7 and one of the biggest fights of his career.

A stacked show is heading to the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand for ONE 167 which is set to feature a packed crowd in attendance.

His flyweight kickboxing bout with Rodtang Jitmuangnon is sure to be one of the biggest attractions at the event given the history between both men.

However, there's plenty more where that came from with must-watch fights from top to bottom at this event.

Another big occasion on June 7 sees the long-awaited return of Liam Harrison when he takes on Katsuki Kitano.

'Hitman' has been out ever since the injury he suffered an injury against Nong-O Hama back in 2022 but now he's finally back in business.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Denis Puric spoke about his anticipation to watch the striking veteran return:

"He's a well-rounded fighter, I've been, I've been watching him for years, I've been a fan, and I am just pumped to see him back in the ring against the Japanese guy and Seksan next."

Watch the full interview below:

Denis Puric and Liam Harrison never fail to deliver

When you've got a card that features both Denis Puric and Liam Harrison, you know that you're in for some good fights on June 7.

Both strikers rarely take a backward step and this aggressive style makes for guaranteed entertainment whenever you see their names on the poster.

While Denis Puric will be taking on 'The Iron Man' on the same night that Harrison returns against Kitano, the real fight that people are excited about seeing 'Hitman' in his bout after the comeback.

At ONE 168: Denver, Harrison will take on a fellow fan favorite and legend of the game in Seksan Or Kwanmuang in a fight that people have wanted to see for a long time.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on June 7.