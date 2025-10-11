  • home icon
  • Denis Puric glad to have full fight camp for Takeru Segawa: “I don’t ask for breaks”

By Ted Razon
Published Oct 11, 2025 01:21 GMT
Denis Puric (L) vs Takeru Segawa (R) | Photo by ONE Championship
Denis Puric (left), Takeru Segawa (right) [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Veteran striker Denis Puric of Canada and Bosnia has been around the game for so long and understands the importance of proper preparation.

‘The Bosnian Menace’ is thrilled for a chance to rest and recuperate before his pivotal flyweight kickboxing battle against former three-division K-1 Champion Takeru Segawa at ONE 173 on Nov. 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

Puric has built his reputation as a fierce warrior who never backs down and accepts every challenge.

Now at 40 years old, the battle-hardened striker acknowledges that he needs to tone it down a notch, especially after struggling in recent outings.

"I also feel like if you've been following what I've been doing lately, I've been fighting every four or five months at this age. So I haven't given myself enough time to recover from going in there,” he said in a South China Morning Post [SCMP] interview.
“I don't ask for breaks, I ask to fight. So, I feel like it's my fault as well, but I just feel like I don't have enough time to recover before I get to the next fight, and my body's not 100 percent. I've had some time off now.”
Watch the full SCMP interview:

youtube-cover
Denis Puric wary of Takeru's crippling body shots

If there's an area for concern for Denis Puric against Takeru, it's the Japanese slugger's penchant for throwing punishing body shots.

'Natural Born Krusher' loves to dig to the mid-section with Team Vasileus' signature kicks that do a lot of damage.

That said, 'The Bosnian Menace' is making sure his defense is solid for ONE 173. He told SCMP:

"His biggest strength in this fight against me will probably be his toe-stab kicks. As you know, I've been dropped a couple of times these last two fights with body shots. We're working on that body, making sure that doesn't happen again."

