Denis Puric has his hands ready to crack Rodtang's iron chin: "We're going to see how it holds up"

Denis Puric has been calling to face Rodtang for a while during his time in ONE Championship. 'The Bosnian Menace' has been on the warpath as of late, but now he finally has 'The Iron Man' in his sights.

With his win over Jacob Smith, Denis Puric continued to call out the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

While he has a lot of respect for the Thai superstar, the Muay Thai contender believes that the champion has been getting off lightly when it comes to taking the toughest fights that are out there for him.

When the two men finally meet at ONE 167 in a kickboxing match, Puric hopes that he can really put his opponent to the test, and part of that comes down to trying to crack his opponent's legendary chin and toughness.

In an interview on the ONE on SK podcast, Denis Puric spoke about wanting to see what Rodtang is really made of:

"We're going to have to test that chin, we're going to test it out next month. We're going to see how it holds up."

Watch the full interview below:

Denis Puric isn't going to back down from a fight

Denis Puric is not the kind of fighter who is going to try and circumnavigate the aggression that Rodtang brings to the table.

His exciting style is going to clash right in the middle of the circle with 'The Iron Man' when they go toe to toe at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

The fans are sure to be in for a firefight whenever either of these men are making the walk, and that's exactly what Puric plans on providing come June 7.

Taking the fight to Rodtang may be a task that is far easier said than done, but Puric is not the kind of fighter that backs down from a challenge.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.