  • Denis Puric relishes chance to face pound-for-pound great Takeru: “This is why I fight”

Denis Puric relishes chance to face pound-for-pound great Takeru: “This is why I fight”

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 20, 2025 07:01 GMT
Denis Puric (L) and Takeru (R) | Photo credit: ONE Championship
Bosnian-Canadian striker Denis Puric knows he’ll be up for an all-action war against Japanese megastar "Natural Born Krusher" Takeru Segawa at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

The veteran warrior will step into hostile territory when he faces the former three-division K-1 champion inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on November 16.

For Puric, the opportunity to test himself against one of kickboxing's elite represents the pinnacle of competition.

The 40-year-old understands the enormity of challenging Takeru on Japanese soil, where the hometown hero commands legendary status among combat sports fans.

‘The Bosnian Menace’ told ONE in his pre-event interview:

"It means everything. It's a chance to prove myself on the biggest stage, against one of the biggest names, in the home of kickboxing. This is why I fight.”

Takeru brings impeccable credentials to this flyweight kickboxing showdown. The Japanese sensation dominated K-1 for seven years without suffering a defeat, capturing titles across three different weight divisions.

His explosive striking ability and magnetic personality have made him one of ONE Championship's most popular athletes since joining the promotion.

Meanwhile, Puric aims to snap a three-fight losing streak and prove he still belongs among the division's elite contenders by beating Takeru.

Denis Puric says he'll throw everything but the kitchen sink at Takeru

Despite facing overwhelming crowd support for his opponent, Denis Puric plans to bring his trademark aggressive approach to Japan.

‘The Bosnian Menace’ has built his reputation on delivering thrilling wars that leave fans on the edge of their seats.

Given Takeru’s penchant for barnburners, the 40-year-old slugger knows the Japanese star will give him the mayhem he seeks.

"I expect a war. I'm not coming here to play it safe, and I know Takeru won't either. The fans will get fireworks from start to finish," Puric told ONE.

Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
