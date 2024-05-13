Denis Puric says fans believe he and Liam Harrison are the same fighter: "I'm a big fan"

ONE 167 features several fighters on the card that never fail to put on a great contest for the fans and Denis Puric has to be right at the top of that list.

The promotion is set to return to the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand for their biggest event at the venue to date.

Along with two title fights topping the bill, there is a host of great match-ups that have got fans excited to see some of their very favorites back in action.

Denis Puric is certainly amongst them as he finally gets the opportunity to face Rodtang Jitmuangnon but speaking of things that are long awaited, fans will finally get to see Liam Harrison step back inside the ring on June 7.

With the two men set to share the card, Puric spoke about his excitement to see 'Hitman' back in action once again.

He told the South China Morning Post that he has a lot of respect for the Brit and says that he often gets fans that compare them to one another, likely due to their no-nonsense, aggressive, and entertaining fighting styles:

"Look I'm a big fan of Liam Harrison, I have a lot of people come tell me that we have the same fighting style, I don't see it, but maybe a little bit I guess with how explosive we both are. He's fast and explosive too so maybe those are some similar traits."

Watch the full interview below:

Denis Puric and Liam Harrison don't back down

There are certainly some similarities between Denis Puric and Liam Harrison.

Both men call it exactly how they see it and this same what you see is what you get approach comes across when they step inside the ring.

'The Bosnian Menace' and 'Hitman' bring it every single time they make the walk and the same is sure to be true come June 7.

Expect two incredible fights as Puric takes on 'The Iron Man' in kickboxing and Harrison looks to come back with a win over Katsuki Kitano.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.