Denis Puric says Nabil Anane’s “courage to win” would be his biggest tool in world title unification against Superlek at ONE 172 

Denis Puric isn't counting out 6-foot-4 phenom Nabil Anane in his looming world title unification match against Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Anane, the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, will take on the division's reigning king Superlek for undisputed gold at the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Puric said Anane is already familiar with Superlek after he lost to the reigning two-sport world champion in his first fight under the ONE Championship banner.

Puric stressed that the defeat would fuel Anane, who will certainly unleash his fury against the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion.

"I think that Nabil's been working hard, and the difference might be his courage to win, man. Because I think he wants this fight bad. So let's see," said Denis Puric.

Anane was a highly touted prospect when he faced off against Superlek at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023.

However, the former WBC Muay Thai world champion fell short in his debut, losing to the Thai superstar via first-round stoppage.

Since then, Anane has recovered from the defeat and racked up six straight wins, including three knockouts, against Nakrob Fairtex, Muangthai PK Saenchai, Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Felipe Lobo, Soe Lin Oo, and Nico Carrillo.

His stunning first-round finish of Carrillo turned out to be the biggest win of his career, yet, as he captured the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 170 in Bangkok.

Anane now seeks retribution against Superlek in his attempt to become the division's sole ruler.

Denis Puric rooting for underdog Nabil Anane against Superlek in Japan

Denis Puric will always be rooting for the little guy, but that little guy is towering 6-foot-4 Nabil Anane.

In the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Puric said the 5-foot-7 Superlek will always be the heavy favorite in any matchup.

Anane, meanwhile, is heading to Japan as a massive underdog against the two-sport world champion.

"Which round? No, no, don't go there, because that guy's unpredictable. I think Superlek, you know, I'm going towards the favorite. But man, I should go for the underdog. You always gotta go for the underdog, you know."

