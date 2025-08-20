Denis Puric sends message to Japanese fans ahead of Takeru showdown: “I promise to give you an unforgettable fight”

The Bosnian-Canadian kickboxing veteran, Denis ‘The Bosnian Menace’ Puric, is feeling honored to be stepping into the Circle against Japanese megastar ‘Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa later this year.However, the 40-year-old veteran knows he must not only win his upcoming battle against Takeru but also put on a show for all the Japanese fans in attendance. This way, he can make a statement and prove he still belongs among the elite.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Puric delivered a respectful message to Japanese fans and expressed his excitement at competing in Tokyo. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post‘The Bosnian Menace’ told the world’s largest martial arts organization:&quot;Experiencing the culture, the people, and the energy of Tokyo. I love sushi — the fresher, the better. Can't wait to try it straight from the source. Thank you for having me. I promise to give you an unforgettable fight. I respect your fighters and your sport, and I'll leave it all in the ring for you.&quot;Puric is one of the most exciting fighters in the world when he’s on point, and he wants to show Japanese fans what he’s got when he takes on their hometown hero.Denis Puric and Takeru Segawa meet head-on in the Circle at ONE 173 in TokyoDenis ‘The Bosnian Menace’ Puric is ready to strike with Japanese megastar Takeru ‘Natural Born Krusher’ Segawa.The two face off at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16.Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch the event from their specific location.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Denis Puric’s next fight.