  • Denis Puric sends message to Japanese fans ahead of Takeru showdown: “I promise to give you an unforgettable fight”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Aug 20, 2025 09:35 GMT
Denis Puric - Photo by ONE Championship
The Bosnian-Canadian kickboxing veteran, Denis ‘The Bosnian Menace’ Puric, is feeling honored to be stepping into the Circle against Japanese megastar ‘Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa later this year.

However, the 40-year-old veteran knows he must not only win his upcoming battle against Takeru but also put on a show for all the Japanese fans in attendance. This way, he can make a statement and prove he still belongs among the elite.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Puric delivered a respectful message to Japanese fans and expressed his excitement at competing in Tokyo.

‘The Bosnian Menace’ told the world’s largest martial arts organization:

"Experiencing the culture, the people, and the energy of Tokyo. I love sushi — the fresher, the better. Can't wait to try it straight from the source. Thank you for having me. I promise to give you an unforgettable fight. I respect your fighters and your sport, and I'll leave it all in the ring for you."
Puric is one of the most exciting fighters in the world when he’s on point, and he wants to show Japanese fans what he’s got when he takes on their hometown hero.

Denis Puric and Takeru Segawa meet head-on in the Circle at ONE 173 in Tokyo

Denis ‘The Bosnian Menace’ Puric is ready to strike with Japanese megastar Takeru ‘Natural Born Krusher’ Segawa.

The two face off at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch the event from their specific location.

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
