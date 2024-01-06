Deontay Wilder likely to fight on undercard of Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua

It appears Deontay Wilder could make his next outing on the undercard of the upcoming Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua boxing match.

Earlier today, it was confirmed that Ngannou and Joshua had struck a deal to go up against each other in a ten-round heavyweight contest in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on March 8. Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, recently announced on social media with Ariel Helwani.

'AJ' was initially meant to fight Wilder in a highly anticipated clash in March. However, 'The Bronze Bomber' came up short against Joseph Parker last month on the 'Day of Reckoning' card. Thus, ending hopes for a potential showdown. On the same card, the British boxer secured a fifth-round victory over Otto Wallin after fracturing the Swede's nose.

In a recent X post, journalist Michael Benson shared a report by Chris Mannix that 'The Bronze Bomber' could still fight in March, albeit against a different opponent. He stated that the Alabama native could return to the boxing ring against Zhilei Zhang. Alternatively, they could also fight separate opponents. He wrote:

"Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang reportedly could return on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou, which may in fact take place on Friday, March 8th. It’s claimed Wilder and Zhang could fight each other or appear in separate fights."

Coach Eric Nicksick on how Francis Ngannou changed his life after the Tyson Fury fight

Xtreme Couture head coach Eric Nicksick recently opened up about the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match and revealed how the Cameroonian changed his life after competing in the most lucrative fight of his career.

Last year, Ngannou left the UFC to test the waters of free agency and made it his mission to secure a boxing match against a high-profile pugilist. While many doubted him, 'The Predator' finalized a fight against the reigning WBC heavyweight champion in October.

While many expected Fury to dominate Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion held his own in the boxing ring. Thus, blowing fans away with his incredible performance. Ultimately, the British boxer won via a controversial split decision. Despite the loss, 'The Predator' reportedly took home an eight-figure purse that could exceed his UFC earnings multiple times.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie Radio, the Predator's head coach revealed how his star pupil shared his bounty with those around him. He said:

"It was the most money I’ve ever been paid by a fighter, it was unbelievable... Obviously, Francis has always taken great care of me, but it floored me. When I saw my Wells Fargo account that morning, it literally brought me to tears... Literally brought me to tears because he changed my life, not only from a professional standpoint but a monetary standpoint."

