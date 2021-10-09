Deontay Wilder reportedly raised issue about Tyson Fury's trilogy fight gloves after their weigh-in

Ahead of the much-anticipated trilogy boxing match between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, the American's team have reportedly taken issue with the gloves 'The Gypsy King' will be using.

As per a report from Michael Benson, Deontay Wilder and his team complained about his opponents' choice of handwear after observing Tyson Fury's gloves at the selection. However, a commission official has since stated that Fury's choice of gloves are regulation and Wilder's complaints will not make any difference.

The full report went as follows:

"Deontay Wilder and his team took issue with Tyson Fury's gloves at the glove selection after the weigh-in last night. Commission official said, 'Whatever Wilder says is not gonna change the fact these are approved, weighed, inspected gloves,' and insisted he can wear same."

What issue did Deontay Wilder have with Tyson Fury's gloves

Deontay Wilder's issue with Tyson Fury's gloves was on account of them having "little-to-no padding." However, according to Benson, Deontay Wilder is no longer concerned with them. He has instead stated that he will simply match Fury and wear gloves with very little padding as well.

The report stated the following:

"Deontay Wilder after resolving the Tyson Fury gloves selection issue: 'I'm very happy with what's going on with the gloves. Since they wanna have little-to-no padding, we're gonna have the same. May the best man win.' [78SPORTSTV]."

This is not the first time Deontay Wilder has had issues with Tyson Fury's gloves. Following the Englishman's win in their second fight, 'The Bronze Bomber' accused Fury of having something the "size and shape of an egg weight" inside his gloves.

He also made accusations that Fury had his fists in "an improper position," supposedly resulting in Wilder's ears being scratched. 'The Bronze Bomber' has vowed to exact his revenge against Fury and tonight he will have that opportunity.

Also Read

Tyson Fury currently holds one win over Wilder, whilst the two men also previously fought to a draw. Fury is currently the favorite going into the fight, although boxing fans will be fully aware that all it takes is one punch for the American to win.

