Charles Oliveira earned his second victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 309 this past Saturday. The Brazilian won a fairly lopsided unanimous decision, reminding everyone why he's considered one of the most dangerous fighters in the 155-pound division.

The victory was certainly impressive, but it was Oliveira's post-fight behavior that became a hot topic on social media. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk were seen cage-side applauding the Brazilian, who was making a victory lap around the octagon.

While fans were expecting Charles Oliveira to greet the high-profile figures, he walked right past the duo without acknowledging their presence.

The MMA community was quick to react to the incident, with many fans taking to social media to express amusement at the Brazilian's snub. Some fans joked about Oliveira's audacious move in front of the influential figures, with one user writing:

"Imagine he squated right in front of Trump, stared him in the eyes and said “Deport me now”"

Another fan noted:

"Charles DO BRONX Oliveira completely ignores Donald Trump & Elon Musk 😂 #UFC309"

Others wrote:

"Of course. He was looking for a family member"

"Finally bro im tired of fighters glazing Trump after every single fight"

"He probably doesn't even know who they are lol"

Charles Oliveira excited for Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan fight

Coming off a dominant decision victory at UFC 309, Charles Oliveira appears to have his sights set on the lightweight throne. The Brazilian recently expressed a keen interest in witnessing the rumored lightweight title showdown between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 311.

During the UFC 309 post-fight press conference, Oliveira was asked about UFC president Dana White's claim to send a plane to Brazil to have him attend the highly-anticipated title bout. Through a translator, the Brazilian said:

"For sure. I want to be a champion. Everybody knows this. I'm going to take a couple days off. Since the boss told you guys he's coming to pick me up, I'll be right there."

Watch Charles Oliveira express interest in attending Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan fight below:

