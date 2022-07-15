"In this sport, it's unforgivable" - Derek Brunson gives Darren Till advice on how to recover from "Tyson Fury moment" of depression 

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson has offered some advice to Darren Till after the British prospect admitted he was feeling depressed after being forced to withdraw from his fight with Jack Hermansson later this month.

Till was due to face the Norwegian at UFC Fight Night in London on July 23, but last week revealed a knee injury would force him to pull out of the fight. The latest injury is yet another blow to Till, who has been struggling with form and his body in recent times. The Liverpudlian is 1-4 in his last five octagon appearances.

Speaking on Blockasset's BLOCKPARTY podcast, the 29-year-old admitted he feels it may now be his 'Tyson Fury' moment:

"It's so frustrating for me right now, it really is. I'm just at such a f****g low point. You know what, I've took this little mentaltity on now, I feel like I'm in a Tyson Fury moment. You know when he was in his depressed stage for a year or two? I feel like that's me now... It just makes you feel so f*****g low."

Derek Brunson, who defeated 'The Gorilla' last year, has offered advice to the Englishman and even suggested he may be better off dropping back down to 170lbs.

Speaking to The Schmo, the 38-year-old said:

"He's just gotta pick himself back up... He's [Darren Till] gotta learn how to overcome adversity. Also, go back to 170lbs. He's not like really a swole guy, he's bigger now because I'm sure he's depressed... This sport is unforgivable. You have to dedicate yourself to the craft, go to 170lbs, get a fight and be the old Darren Till."

Watch Derek Brunson's full interview here:

Darren Till has defended Dana White after the UFC president's recent controvsery

Dana White was the subject of controversy this week after the 52-year-old was pictured gifting Nelk Boy Kyle Forgeard $250,000 in cash for his birthday.

This sparked huge outrage and debate amongst some MMA fans, who questioned the UFC and its fighter pay. It has recently been revealed that new starters to the organization are only paid $12,000 to show and $12,000 to win.

UFC middleweight Darren Till has come to the aid of White, admitting it's nobody else's business other than his own.

In a now deleted tweet, the Liverpudlian wrote:

"I don't know if it's just me but seeing Dana give his mate a bag of readies for his bday isn't really a problem or any of our business is it? Them Nelk guys he gave the money to always spend their money on Dana so he's making sure they are ok as well. Friends look after friends."

While it may seem extravagant to some, the Nelk Boys have often spent a lot of their own money on the UFC president, which Darren Till referred to. Earlier this year they gifted a custom-made van worth $300,000 to the 52-year-old.

