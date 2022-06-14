Derek Brunson hilariously expresses his shock at rising gas prices

UFC middleweight Derek Brunson has reacted hilariously to gas prices after filling up his truck. The No.4-ranked middleweight posted the astronomical price of gas for his car on social media, drawing a response from MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Brunson posted an image of the amount owed at the gas station, which stood at $132.82 for 24 gallons of gas. He then joked with his fans that if you owe him money, it's better to pay him in gas instead.

"If you owe money, just pay me back in gas. DAMNNN."

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson . DAMNNN If you owe me money . Just pay me back in gas. DAMNNN If you owe me money . Just pay me back in gas ⛽️. DAMNNN 😂😂😂 https://t.co/FUrJ0A48U0

The shocking price even drew a response from Ali Abdelaziz, who was also stunned at the amount owed.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the world's sanctions on Russia are sure to have played their part. Countries such as the USA and the UK are experiencing their highest ever cost-of-living crisis, with it expected to continue for much of the world.

Away from his social media, Derek Brunson was on an impressive streak in the octagon until recently. A five-fight winning run and notable victories over Darren Till and Kevin Holland put him within touching distance of a rematch against champion Israel Adesanya.

However, in February, Brunson stepped into the octagon with knockout artist Jared Cannonier, with the winner effectively guaranteed a title shot. After a fairly even first round, Cannonier ended the 38-year-old's streak with some brutal elbows in round two.

Brunson was yet again close to a fight for the title but came up short. The American remains the No.4-ranked middleweight and will hope to put the loss behind him.

Derek Brunson praises Glover Teixeira after UFC 275 loss to Jiri Prochazka

Derek Brunson was very active on social media during the rollercoaster UFC 275 card this past weekend. Brunson effecitvely live-tweeted the whole event and was jaw-dropped by the main event result.

The headliner saw 42-year-old Glover Teixeira aim to defend his light heavyweight title against Czech challenger Jiri Prochazka. In a result that nobody predicted, 'Denisa' submitted the veteran champion with 28 seconds left in round five, becoming the first ever UFC champion from the Czech Republic.

Despite losing, many were extremely impressed with the conditioning of Texieira throughout the Fight of the Year-worthy contest. The Brazilian is 13 years the senior to Prochazka, but showed no signs of that.

Brunson took to Twitter to praise the now-former light heavyweight champion.

"Glover Teixeira teach me your ways sir. You're amazing."

