Derek Brunson responds to Jake Paul's callouts with a picture outside Floyd Mayweather's gym

Derek Brunson responded to Jake Paul's call out. 'The Problem Child' called out Derek Brunson on Twitter while speaking about his next potential opponent.

Derek Brunson replied by posting a photo of the Mayweather boxing club, a gym owned by renowned boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson Oh you want to box me , ok bet ! Oh you want to box me , ok bet ! https://t.co/rFHbIALoBx

The exchange of words started when Derek Brunson spoke about facing Jake Paul in a tune-up fight while waiting for UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Paul was seemingly exploring options for his next opponent when he replied to Brunson. The YouTuber-turned-boxer took to Twitter to go after Jorge Masvidal and Brunson.

"Dana admitted this morning that I would destroy '170' pound Masvidal... So Dana will you give Brunson permission to make some real money? Dana?" asked Jake Paul on Twitter.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Dana admitted this morning that I would destroy “170” pound Masvidal.. So Dana will you give Brunson permission to make some real money? Dana? Dana admitted this morning that I would destroy “170” pound Masvidal.. So Dana will you give Brunson permission to make some real money? Dana? https://t.co/HtxyWYC99m

Brunson then responded by challenging the 24-year-old to come to the UFC.

"Blonde Brunson doesn’t lose. I adapt to any environment. I outsmart & outwit then brutalize fighters. @jakepaul come to the @ufc for one fight, we can make whatever rules you want in a contract, then I’m sure @danawhite will loan me for a boxing match! @aliabdelaziz000"

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson Blonde Brunson doesn’t lose. I adapt to any environment. I outsmart & outwit then brutalize fighters . @jakepaul come to the @ufc for one fight, we can make whatever rules you want in a contract, then I’m sure @danawhite will loan me for a boxing match! @aliabdelaziz000 Blonde Brunson doesn’t lose. I adapt to any environment. I outsmart & outwit then brutalize fighters . @jakepaul come to the @ufc for one fight, we can make whatever rules you want in a contract, then I’m sure @danawhite will loan me for a boxing match! @aliabdelaziz000 https://t.co/EMsZ10WfzE

Brunson hinted that he would be willing to train with Floyd Mayweather if a fight with Jake Paul ever comes to fruition.

Derek Brunson will wait for the winner of Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker

After beating Darren Till, Derek Brunson now has his eyes set on the middleweight strap. He has fought middleweight king Israel Adesanya before, but the Kiwi-Nigerian's skillset proved too much for the 37-year-old.

Derek Brunson's new 'blonde' version has been a dominant force inside the octagon. Since losing to Israel Adesanya at UFC 230, he has been on a five-fight winning streak. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Brunson stated that he was confident about finishing Israel Adesanya if a rematch presents itself.

Watch the full interview below:

