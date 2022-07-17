Derek Brunson witnesses Las Vegas Strip active shooter panic, police provides initial reports 

Derek Brunson has weighed in on the most recent rumors of an active shooter situation.

Rumors of gunfire on the Las Vegas Strip spread on Saturday night after social media users posted multiple videos of people running in a frenzy. According to Derek Brunson's latest tweets, he was in one of the casinos and witnessed the incident go down.

"Active shooter at a casino in Vegas. Ive never seen 500 people start running through a casino like so."

Check out the tweet below:

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson . Active shooter at a casino in Vegas . Ive never seen 500 people start running through a casino like so

Brunson joked that he "ran back" to get his winnings "off the blackjack table."

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson I ran back to get my money off the blackjack table tho

Brunson went on to post a video of the scene as well:

Here are the tweets by some of the other eye-witnesses that started the rumor:

Intel Point ALERT @IntelPointAlert : Police responding to incident at MGM Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada



#LasVegas l #NV

There are unconfirmed reports of a shooter near the casino. Patrons can be seen running for the exits. No word on injuries.

Intel Point ALERT @IntelPointAlert : Police responding to incident at MGM Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada

#LasVegas l #NV

There are unconfirmed reports of a shooter near the casino. Patrons can be seen running for the exits. No word on injuries.

More information as it becomes available. #DEVELOPING

Brian Moore @thebrmoore Can't confirm anything, and I heard no shots, just the explosion of people running while inside New York New York. Saw every brave police officer running toward the potential danger.

Samuel L. Blackson @floridasam If you look up Las Vegas rn you'll see there may have been a shooting like 30 minutes ago. That news spread fast and multiple casinos and other sites think the shooting is were they're @ people running and hiding all over the strip rn.

Miguel Gastelum @Miggi_G @XNewsAlerts My 12 year old daughter and 5 year old son were eating at New York New York. Got the worse phone call of my life, my daughter crying saying that people are running and she heard gun shots, telling me that she loved me and to tell everyone that she loves them.

Pike @DirtyDadnitt @XNewsAlerts My wife and I were coming out of a @billburr show at the cosmopolitan tonight. Saw people running from there, Caesars Palace and other locations on the strip. It was absolutely terrifying. Wife rolled her ankle and we walked back to the Harrah's. Stay safe.

Soon, there were videos of emergency vehicles showing up in response to the reports.

However, upon investigation, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that reports of the shooting were "unfounded" and the situation was triggered by a loud noise caused due to breaking of glass near MGM Garden Grand Arena.

LVMPD @LVMPD Reports of a shooting near the MGM tonight are unfounded. Initial reports are a glass door shattered causing a loud noise which startled people in the valet area.

A similar incident happened during the Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero fight at Barclays Center in May, where a loud noise mistaken for gunfire caused panic among the crowds and led to a stampede.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka was one of those who witnessed the situation.

NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka I was just in the Barclays center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors, I was so fucking petrified man.

Derek Brunson finds it tough to bet against Charles Oliveira

The UFC has confirmed a lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. The bout will go down as the headliner of UFC 280, set to take place in Abu Dhabi in October this year.

Derek Brunson was asked to pick his winner of the fight by Helen Yee in a recent interview. 'Blonde' Brunson responded that he'd rather bet on Oliveira, even though Makhachev would likely dominate the Brazilian in the contest:

"It's so tough. Islam, we know, he's a really good wrestler, strong for the weight class. Oliveira can wrestle also, and his stand-up is great. His jiu-jitsu is really good... Islam can take him down, trap his wrist up, fatigue him, break up. But it's so tough to bet against Oliveira right now. So if I'm betting, I'm going for Oliveira."

Watch the full interview below:

Following the announcement of the fight, Ali Abdelaziz told The Schmo that he believes Makhachev will "play" with Oliveira in the fight and take the belt that 'do Bronx' was only keeping warm for him.

