Derek Brunson witnesses Las Vegas Strip active shooter panic, police provides initial reports 

Derek Brunson has weighed in on the most recent rumors of an active shooter situation.
Rumors of gunfire on the Las Vegas Strip spread on Saturday night after social media users posted multiple videos of people running in a frenzy. According to Derek Brunson's latest tweets, he was in one of the casinos and witnessed the incident go down.
"Active shooter at a casino in Vegas. Ive never seen 500 people start running through a casino like so."
Check out the tweet below:
Brunson joked that he "ran back" to get his winnings "off the blackjack table."
Brunson went on to post a video of the scene as well:
Here are the tweets by some of the other eye-witnesses that started the rumor:
Soon, there were videos of emergency vehicles showing up in response to the reports.
However, upon investigation, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that reports of the shooting were "unfounded" and the situation was triggered by a loud noise caused due to breaking of glass near MGM Garden Grand Arena.
A similar incident happened during the Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero fight at Barclays Center in May, where a loud noise mistaken for gunfire caused panic among the crowds and led to a stampede.
Tennis star Naomi Osaka was one of those who witnessed the situation.
Derek Brunson finds it tough to bet against Charles Oliveira
The UFC has confirmed a lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. The bout will go down as the headliner of UFC 280, set to take place in Abu Dhabi in October this year.
Derek Brunson was asked to pick his winner of the fight by Helen Yee in a recent interview. 'Blonde' Brunson responded that he'd rather bet on Oliveira, even though Makhachev would likely dominate the Brazilian in the contest:
"It's so tough. Islam, we know, he's a really good wrestler, strong for the weight class. Oliveira can wrestle also, and his stand-up is great. His jiu-jitsu is really good... Islam can take him down, trap his wrist up, fatigue him, break up. But it's so tough to bet against Oliveira right now. So if I'm betting, I'm going for Oliveira."
Watch the full interview below:
Following the announcement of the fight, Ali Abdelaziz told The Schmo that he believes Makhachev will "play" with Oliveira in the fight and take the belt that 'do Bronx' was only keeping warm for him.