"Literally like a female" - Derek of MPMD suggests on Joe Rogan's podcast that Jon Jones had unnaturally low testosterone levels for Daniel Cormier fight

Jon Jones has numerous accolades to his name, but his legacy some damage due to his drug testing nightmares over the years. The former light heavyweight champion has tested positive for banned and performance-enhancing substances on multiple occasions throughout his MMA career.

During his first clash with Daniel Cormier, an illegal metabolite was found inside Jon Jones’ system and he also had very low levels of testosterone, which was an indication of possible PED use. On The Joe Rogan Experience, Derek from MPMD suggested that Jones had unnaturally low testosterone levels in his fight against 'DC'. Here's what Derek said:

"There's a variety of different things that could be happening but ultimately for him [Jon Jones], he got it in his system and on paper when you look at his testosterone levels and his ratios of testosterone and epitestosterone when he fought DC, they were so out of whack that it would not be explainable in my opinion by anything other than some sort of supression of your system via the usage of something. Supression to the degree where he is lterally like a female, probably not. Normally the levels would be over 10 times what he had in general. He was in the single digits for urinary testestorone which otherwise should be like 60 plus or something. He was like 4 or something."

How could Jon Jones perform so well with such low testosterone levels?

Joe Rogan, who was completely surprised by the explanation, seemed curious to know how Jon Jones was able to perform with testosterone levels that low. Here's what Derek said:

"If you have a drug that is suppressing your system, the drug you are taking presumably is what's driving your performance vectors that you deem useful enough to use in competition. So hypothetically, like all those athletes in Russia or whatever using turinabol, you're going to have some supression of your testosterone levels which, on paper, could inhibit performance but you're using the drug to drive performance. You're relying on this compound that you deem useful enough to dope with potentially."

Watch Rogan and Derek discuss Jon Jones' PED usage below:

After a nasty split with former coach Mike Winkeljohn, Jon Jones has been training with Henry Cejudo at his Fight Ready gym as he gears up to make his heavyweight debut.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo

🐐🐐

📷 @frankies_photos11 What do you get when you get the Greatest Combat Athlete of all time and the Greatest Mix Martial Artist of all time. Just wait and watch ….. @JonnyBones 🐐🐐📷 @frankies_photos11 What do you get when you get the Greatest Combat Athlete of all time and the Greatest Mix Martial Artist of all time. Just wait and watch ….. @JonnyBones 🐐🐐📷 @frankies_photos11 https://t.co/waRgdbZMfH

Ever since joining Cejudo's gym in Arizona, Jon Jones has shared a series of training videos where he can be seen working on his wrestling skills.

