  • Derrick Lewis claims he tricked Tallison Teixeira to land knockout blow at UFC Nashville: "I was acting" 

Derrick Lewis claims he tricked Tallison Teixeira to land knockout blow at UFC Nashville: "I was acting" 

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jul 13, 2025 07:09 GMT
Derrick Lewis talks through his UFC Nashville victory. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Derrick Lewis secured a decisive victory over rising prospect Tallison Teixeira at UFC Nashville. Lewis later claimed that he was able to trick Teixeira, luring him into landing a counter.

'The Black Beast' made his return to the octagon after more than a year-long hiatus, facing an undefeated Teixeira. As has been the case in many of Lewis' fights, the main event at UFC Nashville ended in a TKO victory for the American.

During the post-fight press conference, Lewis was asked to describe the moment leading up to the TKO. In response, he explained that he intentionally acted to deceive Teixeira:

"I was acting like something was in my eye, and I was waiting for him to get a little closer. He ain't get close enough for the first time. So, I was really trying to sell it, make it seem like he had got me in my eye pretty good, and that's what happened. I caught him."
Check out Derrick Lewis' comments below (25:02):

Lewis' victory at UFC Nashville extended his record for the most KO/TKO victories (16) in the leading MMA promotion. Additionally, he now holds a record of 3-1 in his last four UFC fight outings.

Belal Muhammad reacts to Derrick Lewis' UFC Nashville win

Several fellow UFC fighters, including Belal Muhammad, witnessed Derrick Lewis securing another dominant victory. As the fight concluded, Muhammad quickly shared his thoughts on the outcome of the main event at UFC Nashville.

In a post on X, the former UFC welterweight champion praised 'The Black Beast', writing:

"Black beast still got it!!"
Shortly after, Muhammad made another post questioning Lewis' potential against the wrestling prowess of reigning UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall:

"Can a lighter Derrick Lewis defend Aspinall's takedowns?"

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:

