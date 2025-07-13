Derrick Lewis claims he tricked Tallison Teixeira to land knockout blow at UFC Nashville: "I was acting" 

Derrick Lewis secured a decisive victory over rising prospect Tallison Teixeira at UFC Nashville. Lewis later claimed that he was able to trick Teixeira, luring him into landing a counter.

Ad

'The Black Beast' made his return to the octagon after more than a year-long hiatus, facing an undefeated Teixeira. As has been the case in many of Lewis' fights, the main event at UFC Nashville ended in a TKO victory for the American.

During the post-fight press conference, Lewis was asked to describe the moment leading up to the TKO. In response, he explained that he intentionally acted to deceive Teixeira:

Ad

Trending

"I was acting like something was in my eye, and I was waiting for him to get a little closer. He ain't get close enough for the first time. So, I was really trying to sell it, make it seem like he had got me in my eye pretty good, and that's what happened. I caught him."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Derrick Lewis' comments below (25:02):

Ad

Lewis' victory at UFC Nashville extended his record for the most KO/TKO victories (16) in the leading MMA promotion. Additionally, he now holds a record of 3-1 in his last four UFC fight outings.

Belal Muhammad reacts to Derrick Lewis' UFC Nashville win

Several fellow UFC fighters, including Belal Muhammad, witnessed Derrick Lewis securing another dominant victory. As the fight concluded, Muhammad quickly shared his thoughts on the outcome of the main event at UFC Nashville.

Ad

In a post on X, the former UFC welterweight champion praised 'The Black Beast', writing:

"Black beast still got it!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shortly after, Muhammad made another post questioning Lewis' potential against the wrestling prowess of reigning UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall:

"Can a lighter Derrick Lewis defend Aspinall's takedowns?"

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.