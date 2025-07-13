UFC Nashville: Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira: Full results

UFC Nashville just wrapped up. The UFC Fight Night event took place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, marking the promotion's first visit to the city since August 2023. This article recaps the fights and explores the full results.

In the main event, No.9-ranked heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis faced No.13-ranked Tallison Teixeira, a graduate of 'Dana White's Contender Series'.

Lewis approached the fight aggressively, exchanging punches with Teixeira in the center of the cage. A jab from Teixeira appeared to have hurt Lewis. The Brazilian went on an offensive, but a counter left hook from Lewis knocked him down.

Lewis followed him to the ground and landed several ground-and-pound strikes. Teixeira got back to his feet, but referee Jason Herzog stepped in to save him from absorbing further punishment. This was Lewis' second consecutive win.

In the co-main event, former two-time title challenger Stephen Thompson put his top 15 spot in the welterweight ranking on the line against rising contender Gabriel Bonfim.

The fight showcased a technical stand-off with Bonfim attempting to close the distance to implement his Brazilian jiu-jitsu, while Thompson aimed to control the distance with his striking skills.Both men held their own in each other's areas of expertise, but Bonfim managed to edge out 'Wonderboy' on the scorecards, winning by split decision.

In a featherweight contest on the main card, Steve Garcia defeated veteran contender Calvin Kattar, demonstrating superior striking and octagon control. Garcia maintained the lead throughout the fight and scored the only knockdown of the contest in Round 3, securing a convincing unanimous decision victory.

A fierce featherweigh battle between Nate Landwehr and Morgan Cherriere unfolded on the main card, with Cherriere finishing the fight with a flurry of strikes in Round 3.

Cherriere came out aggressively in Round 1, while Landwehr began picking up the pace in Round 2, making the fight more competitive. However, Cherriere surged in Round 3, decisively finishing Landwehr with powerful shots.

Former 205-pound contender Vitor Petrino made his successful heavyweight debut, defeating Austen Lane by submission in Round 1. Petrino attempted an arm triangle choke from full mount, ultimately forcing Lane to give up his back. The Brazilian then applied a rear-naked choke, leading to Lane's tapout in the closing minute of Round 1.

In the main card opening bout, Tuco Tokkos utilized his grappling skills to neutralize Junior Tafa's striking. He repeatedly took Tafa down, eventually working towards an arm-triangle choke in Round 2. With just over 30 seconds left in the round, Tafa tapped out.

UFC Nashville: Preliminary card results

In the preliminary card headlining bout, Max Griffin welcomed former middleweight contender Chris Curtis to the UFC welterweight division. Griffin landed the more meaningful strikes in the opening frame, but Curtis answered effectively in Rounds 2 and 3, ultimately earning a split-decision victory.

Jake Matthews submitted Chidi Njokuani with a short choke in Round 1. After absorbing a few kicks early on, Matthews closed the distance, swept Njokuani's feet and took the fight to the ground. From there, he took his opponent's back and secured a tight short choke, forcing the tap.

Elsewhere, Eduarda Moura defeated Lauren Murphy by unanimous decision to extend her win streak to two.

Kennedy Nzechukwu's undefeated run in the UFC's heavyweight division came to an end when Valter Walker managed to overwhelm him with strikes, take the fight to the ground and force a tap after securing a heel hook less than a minute into Round 1.

Lightweight contender Mike Davis also scored a finish, knocking out Mitch Ramirez in Round 2 with a flurry of punches. Davis landed a flying knee that wobbled Martinez, opening up opportunities for follow-up strikes.

In the first fight of the night, strawweight prospect Fatima Kline knocked out Melissa Martinez with a head kick, followed by punches, securing her second consecutive victory in the UFC.

Check out the UFC Nashville full results below:

Main card

Main event: Heavyweight - Derrick Lewis def. Tallison Teixeira by T/KO (R1, 0:35)

Co-main event: Welterweight - Gabriel Bonfim def. Stephen Thompson by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Featherweight - Steve Garcia def. Calvin Kattar by unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

Featherweight - Morgan Charriere def. Nate Landwehr by T/KO (R3, 0:27)

Heavyweight - Vitor Petrino def. Austen Lane by submission (Rear-naked choke) (R1, 4:16)

Light heavyweight - Tuco Tokkos def. Junior Tafa by submission (Arm-triangle choke, R2, 4:25)

Preliminary card

Welterweight - Chris Curtis def. Max Griffin by split decision (29-28 X 2, 28--29)

Welterweight - Jake Matthews def. Chidi Njokuani by submission (Short choke) (R1, 1:09)

Women's flyweight - Eduarda Moura def. Lauren Murphy by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Heavyweight - Valter Walker def. Kennedy Nzechukwu by submission (Heel hook) (R1, 0:54)

Lightweight - Mike Davis def. Mitch Ramirez by T/KO (R2, 4:08)

Women's strawweight - Fatima Kline def. Melissa Martinez by T/KO (R3, 2:36)

