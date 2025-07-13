Derrick Lewis labels his UFC Nashville phone call with Donald Trump "classified" during cheeky post-fight interview: "Something about terrorists" 

Derrick Lewis recently opened up about his phone call with POTUS Donald Trump following his victory at UFC Nashville. Lewis hilariously declined to reveal his conversation but hinted that his discussion was regarding terrorism on American soil.

Ad

Lewis headlined UFC Nashville in a heavyweight bout against up-and-coming fighter Tallison Teixeira on Saturday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. 'The Black Beast' bounced back from an accidental eye-graze by Teixeira in the early moments of their fight and landed a devastating left hook that floored his opponent.

Lewis immediately went for ground-and-pound attacks, prompting the referee-in-charge Jason Herzog to intervene and call off the bout at the 0:35 mark of the first round.

Ad

Trending

Check out Derrick Lewis' knockout win below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lewis celebrated his 16th UFC KO victory in crazy fashion and even spoke to Trump on a phone call while Bruce Buffer announced him as the winner.

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

When asked about his conversation with Trump during the post-fight press conference, Lewis humorously refused to share, saying:

''I've been telling Dana [White], a couple of weeks now. I need to talk to [Trump] about something... No man. No, it's classified. It's almost something about terrorists and stuff like that... I had to tell the president, 'Hey, make sure they don't have my name on that list.'''

Ad

Check out Derrick Lewis' comments below (21:25):

Ad

Prior to UFC Nashville, Lewis spoke with OutKick about his ambition to compete on the potential UFC White House card. Notably, Trump proposed an MMA event on the grounds of the White House to celebrate America's 250th birthday on July 4 next year, sparking positive responses from many.

Lewis said:

''I need to talk to Trump anyway, I need him to pardon me for some things... I've been telling Dana White to let Trump know... He's been doing it and pardoning everyone else. Let [Trump] do it for me! I've been a good citizen for the last 20 years.''

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.