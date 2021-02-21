Derrick Lewis offers a hilarious explanation as to why Houston has been experiencing cold temperatures

Derrick Lewis' amusing remarks distinguish him from the rest of the heavyweights on the UFC roster. At the UFC Vegas 19 post-fight press conference, 'the Black Beast' referred to his iconic UFC 229 octagon interview and commented on the harsh weather that Houston (his hometown) has been going through lately.

After his fight with Alexander Volkov, Derrick Lewis took his trunks off for the post-fight interview. When Joe Rogan inquired Lewis about why he took his shorts off, Lewis funnily replied with a now legendary remark.

"My ba**s was hot!", said Derrick Lewis pointing to his genitals at UFC 229.

Currently, Derrick Lewis' hometown in Houston is coping with power outages, courtesy of the plunging temperatures. Derrick Lewis commented on the freezing weather and claimed that his absence was the reason why the temperatures in his city have been dropping lately.

Derrick Lewis: "I understand the reason why it was so cold in Houston, because my hot balls wasn’t there the whole week, y’all was freezing. So I’m coming back tomorrow, the news says it’ll be 70 degrees, so we looking up." #UFCVegas19 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) February 21, 2021

Derrick Lewis delivered a nasty uppercut to knock Curtis Blaydes out at UFC Vegas 19. As Blaydes was changing elevation to shoot a takedown on Lewis, the Houston native sneaked in a vicious uppercut and knocked 'Razor' out cold. This was followed by two heavy strikes on the grounded Blaydes. With this victory Derrick Lewis has tied UFC veteran Vitor Belfort for the most knockouts in the promotion's history.

DO YOU BELIEVE IT?! 🤯@Thebeast_ufc adds another KO to the historic heavyweight resume at #UFCVegas19 pic.twitter.com/INLCaHvCj4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 21, 2021

Who is next for Derrick Lewis?

If Jon Jones moves up to heavyweight, UFC president Dana White has stated that the former light heavyweight champ will get to skip the queue and fight for the title next. Ahead of UFC Vegas 19, it was speculated that the winner of the headliner event would be next in line for title contention after Jones.

However, Derrick Lewis has refuted any such propositions. Instead, the heavyweight wants to lock horns with Alistair Overeem. Lewis wants to share the Octagon with Overeem despite the fact that the veteran recently suffered a devastating loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 18. Derrick Lewis also mentioned that fighting in a five round main event is not something that he is looking forward to.