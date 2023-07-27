Derrick Lewis recounts terrifying pre-weigh-in ordeal - "I felt like I actually died"

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis is scheduled to face Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291 this weekend. The knockout specialist is currently on a three-fight losing skid and will be determined to reverse his fortunes in the upcoming pay-per-view event.

Speaking to the media ahead of UFC 291, Lewis opened up about the grueling weight cut from his previous fight against Sergey Spivak, revealing that it made him feel as if he was on the verge of death. While 'The Black Beast' lost the fight via submission in the first round, he claims that the horrific weight cut affected his performance.

"The last fight I actually passed out just before weigh-ins... I blacked out. My coaches had to carry me... I wait three days before weigh-ins and then start trying cutting weight. I cut like 25 lbs. in three days. Just not eating and drinking water."

"I felt like I actually died. I was thinking about all the other fighters that went through something like that and they blacked out and came back and they couldn't fight. They don't let the fighter fight...But it was a very scary moment."

Lewis went on to add that he considered pulling out of the fight. However, the American had already pulled out of the Spivak fight that was initially scheduled for UFC Vegas 65 due to a non-COVID, non-weight-cutting illness.

Derrick Lewis claims to be going into the fight at UFC 291 with newfound vigor and discipline

Derrick Lewis is one of the most beloved fighters on the UFC roster. Hence, watching the American get finished in his last three bouts has been difficult for his ardent supporters who have supported him throughout his MMA journey.

Realizing that a change is necessary after the horrific weight-cutting experience, Lewis is now approaching the process with a proper diet plan. He claimed during the pre-fight media scrum that he's already on weight and wouldn't be needing to cut any weight going into the fight this weekend at UFC 291 against Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

Speaking about his newfound vigor and the disciplined approach to weight-cutting in the aforementioned pre-fight media scrum, Lewis stated:

"I feel like I have a lot to prove. Just go out there and fight and have fun. I really believe that Saturday, I'm really going to have fun out there and you're going to see something different in me. I actually stuck to my diet."

