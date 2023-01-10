Despite losing, Stamp Fairtex believes her fight against Angela Lee made her better

After making history as the first two-sport world champion in ONE’s history, Stamp Fairtex turned her attention to competing in MMA.

Stamp carried over her success in Muay Thai and kickboxing when she transitioned into another combat sport, with the dream of winning a world title in yet another ruleset.

By winning the 2021 ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix, Stamp earned herself a shot at the world championship, held by Angela Lee. The fight was set for ONE X, headlining ONE’s 10th-year anniversary showcase.

Though she came up short in her first MMA world championship fight, Stamp Fairtex looks back on her submission loss to Angela Lee with no regrets.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Stamp spoke about being grateful for her career so far and the opportunity to face Angela Lee:

“My life has been pretty cool this year. First thing first, I had a big chance to face Angela Lee for the world title shot. Although I lost, I didn’t regret sharing the circle with her. I learned a great lesson from that fight. It was a big, good test for me."

Stamp Fairtex will draw on her high-level MMA experience in her upcoming mixed-rules contest against Anissa Meksen at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video.

Stamp Fairtex says Anissa Meksen won’t survive her Muay Thai clinch

Former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex is confident ahead of her fight with Anissa Meksen at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video.

On Friday, January 13, Stamp and Meksen will compete in the promotion’s second-ever mixed-rules contest. The event will be Stamp’s second appearance on a Prime Video fight card that airs at US primetime.

Undefeated under the ONE banner in two sports, Anissa Meksen is convinced that her striking will be too much for her opponent during the Muay Thai rounds. Downplaying Stamp’s overall skill set with some trash talk, she ridiculed the Thai superstar by calling her a “dancer” rather than a fighter.

However, Stamp Fairtex won’t be bullied. Speaking to ONE, she responded to Meksen’s harsh words with a dark warning:

“She said she was better than me in everything because she is a fighter and I am a dancer. But if I can catch her in the Muay Thai clinch, she will definitely be doomed. She will never run away from my elbows in that clinch.”

After transitioning to MMA, people tend to forget that Stamp made her name in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Stamp defeated world champions at the elite level in both sports before the age of 21, becoming the first-ever two-sport world champion in the promotion’s history.

