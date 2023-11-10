Despite three-sport success, Stamp says there’s still ‘room to grow’: “I can develop my potential even further”

Since her arrival in ONE Championship, it’s been very clear that Stamp Fairtex was different from the rest.

Immediately, the 25-year-old competitor established herself as one of the must-watch competitors by becoming a two-sport world champion.

Holding both the atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world championships, the Thai fighter rose to stardom and that fanfare only grew as she set her sights on a new goal.

Transitioning to MMA, the fan favourite had one goal in mind, to do something that had not been done before in ONE Championship by becoming the first fighter to win titles in three different sports.

While she had her fair share of setbacks along the way, it all added up to ONE Fight Night 14 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium this past September 29.

With the atomweight world champion Angela Lee vacating the title after officially announcing her retirement just before the fight, Stamp took her place in a passing of the torch moment.

Her history-making victory over Ham Seo Hee will no doubt be remembered as one of the most iconic moments in the history of the promotion and yet, she believes that she is just getting started.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the atomweight world champion spoke about her aspirations to continue growing as a martial artist by seeking out even more challenges to test herself against:

“These new challenges will inspire me to work harder and succeed more. I think I still have room to grow. I believe I can develop my potential even further.”

Having won all three of her titles in the atomweight division, she now has her sights on competing out of her natural weight class in search of more gold.

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 14 via the free event replay.