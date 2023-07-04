Determined Stamp Fairtex on chasing three-sport glory: “Maybe I’m crazy”

ONE Championship superstar Stamp Fairtex has jokingly admitted that she might have some serious issues with herself in regard to her push for an MMA world title.

The former two-sport queen has a shot at gaining the interim atomweight crown when she takes on No.2-ranked contender Ham Seo Hee in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on September 1.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the Thai superstar confessed she might be a little out of her mind trying to do what no one has achieved thus far in the martial arts realm.

She said:

“Maybe I’m crazy to fight in all three sports.”

Undertaking a path like Stamp has in ONE Championship is no easy feat, of course. It’s truly been a crazy journey for the dancing queen.

After dominating the atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions, the Fairtex Gym representative turned her attention to the all-encompassing sport.

In under five years, she has taken out some of the biggest names on the atomweight roster. Her ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix success is proof of that.

Sadly for Stamp, she couldn’t topple ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee when the pair went toe-to-toe at ONE X last year. Lee turned the tide and choked the No.1-ranked atomweight athlete in the second round.

Stamp has, however, regained her footing, outclassing Jihin Radzuan across three rounds and coming out victorious against Alyse Anderson at ONE Championship’s on-ground debut show in North America, ONE Fight Night 10, this past May.

Catch her highlight-reel finish of the American athlete via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

