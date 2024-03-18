"Devastating permanent effects" - Mike Tyson cautioned about serious health risks of fighting Jake Paul

After the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match was announced, many have expressed concern regarding Tyson's health and questioned if the boxing legend will emerge from the bout without any issues.

In an article published by theconversation.com titled 'Mike Tyson is getting back in the ring at 58 – what could go wrong?,' Stephen Hughes, a Senior Lecturer in Medicine from Anglia Ruskin University, went over the possibilites.

Hughes' piece was primarily concerned with what could happen to 'Iron' if he sustains severe physical damage in the fight. The expert shared that although there was a possibility of Tyson recovering from any potential damage he sustains in the fight, he does run the risk of sustaining long-term damage.

He explained that absorbing too many blows to the head could potentially lead to subdural haematoma, which causes permanent effects like physical disability and depression. Hughes added that death was also a possibility in such a case. He wrote:

"The immediate effects may be minimal; the boxer could simply recover. But on some occasions, the effects may be devastating: a subdural haematoma can occur. In this condition, shearing forces cause tearing of bridging veins between the brain and blood vessels within the brain coverings, or meninges. Bleeding from these torn veins causes a collection of blood that presses on the brain. This causes confusion, loss of consciousness, neurological disability and, in some cases, death... I recall a patient, a boxer who had previously sustained a subdural haematoma and had physical disability and terrible depression. These were devastating permanent effects."

Conor McGregor and Francis Ngannou weigh in on Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight has drawn reactions from all corners of the MMA community. This includes stars like Conor McGregor and Francis Ngannou.

McGregor, who is currently doing a press tour to promote his upcoming film 'Road House,' recently spoke about the matchup. According to 'The Notorious,' it wasn't a fight that garnered the interest of the public. He said:

"It's a bit strange, you know. The interest is low on it, I don't know. I don't understand it. I wish well for Mike."

Former UFC heavyweight king Francis Ngannou also shared his thoughts on the matter. He said:

"If it comes out to be [a real fight] of course, I'll be there to support Mike. [He's 57 years old] but he can still kick some a**. There's no doubt about it."

Check out his comments on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson from the 5:00 mark below: