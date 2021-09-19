What is the meaning of UFC light heavyweight Devin Clark's chest tattoo? 

Devin Clark, like most other UFC fighters, has a distinct tattoo on his torso that often gets fans talking.

Devin Clark has a unique-looking ink art on his chest of a creature with elaborate antlers that stretch up almost to his shoulder blades.

Take a look at the tattoo below:

According to some fans on social media, Devin Clark's chest tattoo closely resembles a particular Gaelic-Roman deity named Cernunnos, usually depicted with big antlers on ancient artifacts.

Often called 'The Horned One' because of his appearance, Cernunnos is believed to be the God of Wilderness who mediates between the predators and the prey of nature and maintains harmony in the wild.

The deity is usually depicted wielding a torc and associated with animals like stags, horned serpents, dogs, bulls, and rats. Initially a Celtic deity, a version of Cernunnos makes appearances in Wiccan religious traditions as well. 'The Horned God' is one of the primary deities of the Wiccan faith, who is believed to be the god of nature, wilderness, and sexuality.

Devin Clark got the tattoo done from Vishnu Bunny Tattoo, an ink parlor in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The artist posted about working with Devin Clark back in December 2017 and shared a picture of the tattoo as well.

Devin Clark suffers a bloodied mouth in decision loss against Ion Cutelaba

Facing Ion Cutelaba in a light heavyweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann, Devin Clark suffered a decision loss as well as a couple of broken teeth.

After getting dominated in the first round, Devin Clark succumbed quickly to the power of Ion Cutelaba in the second as the fighters hit the floor. Cutelaba landed measured strikes from the top in the form of punches and elbows that eventually led to Devin Clark ending up with a bloodied-up mouth and broken teeth.

[VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED]

Between rounds, referee Keith Peterson needed some convincing that Devin Clark would be able to continue with the condition that his mouth was in.

