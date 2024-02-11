Devin Haney’s promoter shares prediction and first thoughts following Ryan Garcia fight announcement

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia are set to do battle on April 20 for the WBC super lightweight championship.

The pair recently signed their bout agreement after a back-and-forth negotiation period, and Haney and Garcia both continue to lead from the front by making fights the fans want to see, something that boxing has struggled to do for decades.

'The Dream' will be defending his WBC title for the first time when he faces Garcia, with Haney securing the belt with a stunning performance against Regis Prograis in 2023.

The WBC champion's promoter, Eddie Hearn, was recently interviewed by Seconds Out, where he was asked to share his thoughts on the bout. He said this:

"Fantastic fight. Perfect fight for Devin, perfect fight for DAZN. Great fight for Ryan Garcia. Fair play to both guys. Two tremendous young fighters putting it on the line. April 20th, we're looking forward to a massive night."

Hearn was asked to share his prediction for fight night, and said this:

"I think Devin wins by late-stoppage or points."

Ryan Garcia sends a strong message to Devin Haney after the fight announcement

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney are set to clash in the ring later this year in a much anticipated fight.

The pair have faced off six times before, all in the amatuer ranks, with each boxer holding three wins a piece.

Garcia suffered the first defeat of his professional career when he faced Gervonta Davis in April 2023. He then bounced back with a TKO victory over Oscar Duarte later in the year, although the result was shrouded in controversy.

'The Dream', on the other hand, maintained his perfect record through 2023. He defeated Vasily Lomachenko via unanimous decision to defend his undisputed lightweight titles, before becoming the WBC super lightweight champion against Regis Prograis in record-setting fashion.

After the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia fight was officially announced, 'KingRy' took to Instagram to share the following:

"April 20th “Garciavshaney - Game 7 this one is for everything… it counts now Devin. This fight for me means everything. This is what I meant when I spoke on PBD podcast “Im coming back for everything in Blood” I ask you guys to pray for Devin and his health. Pray his dad stops this fight. He will be needed to be carried out if this fight doesn’t get stopped at the appropriate time."

